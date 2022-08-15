Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur welcomes two new staff

Last week Tom Jørgen Martinussen joined the embassy as the new Deputy Head of Mission. He has previously served at the Norwegian missions in Brasilia, Islamabad, and Guangzhou. For the past two years he was working with various Southeast Asian countries and regional affairs in the Ministry of Foreign affairs in Oslo. Tom Jørgen has an MA in international studies and diplomacy from SOAS University of London.

Marthe Skogland Wedøe also joined us as the trainee for this semester. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a focus on international relations and Southeast Asia from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and SOAS University of London. In addition to her degree in political science, Marthe has also studied Portuguese for two years.