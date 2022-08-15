Community news / Malaysia / Norway

Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur welcomes two new staff

- by Anna Stensdotter - Leave a Comment
Image: Royal Norwegian Embassy Facebook

Last week Tom Jørgen Martinussen joined the embassy as the new Deputy Head of Mission. He has previously served at the Norwegian missions in Brasilia, Islamabad, and Guangzhou. For the past two years he was working with various Southeast Asian countries and regional affairs in the Ministry of Foreign affairs in Oslo. Tom Jørgen has an MA in international studies and diplomacy from SOAS University of London.

Marthe Skogland Wedøe also joined us as the trainee for this semester. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a focus on international relations and Southeast Asia from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and SOAS University of London. In addition to her degree in political science, Marthe has also studied Portuguese for two years.

Related posts:

Norwegian Honorary consulate and team visited Sabah Ambassador Gunn Jorid Roset says Goodbye Kuala Lumpur Freedom of Expression: Launch of Norway’s new International Strategy Norway and Malaysia conclude bilateral Security Arrangement

About Anna Stensdotter

Anna hails from Sweden, but has found her home throughout southeast Asia, via the USA.

View all posts by Anna Stensdotter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.