Volvo sales rise by 13 percent

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Swedish founded car company Volvo sales has overall risen 13 percent this May compared to last year. This boost is mainly due to the sales of electric vehicles.

The sales of the fully electric and plug-in hybrid models has risen på 37 percent since last year.

In Europe the sales junped has risen with 27 percent. However, in China and the United States there have been a small decrease in the sales. In China tha decrase was 5 percent and in the United States 1 percent.

The Swedish car company is based in Sweden, but it is majoritly owned by China’s Geely holdings.

Source: Reuters

