Swedish Defense Minister in the Philippines to strengthen ties

For the first time ever a Swedish Defense Minister visited the Philippines. This happened as Pål Jonson, the current Swedish Defense Minister, visited Manila Yesterday. He was welcomed by the Filipino Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr.

The intention with the visit was to explore possible ways to deepen and strengthen the cooperation between the two countries. Gilbert Teodoro jr. also emphathized during the meeting the shared recognition and shared values between the Philippines and Sweden.

The Swedish Defense Minister underlines Sweden’s interest and engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. They see an opportunity to get involved through cooperation with like-minded nations such as the Philippines.

To further the conversation Pål Jonson also extended an official invitation for Gilbert Teodoro Jr. to visit Sweden.

This meeting follows an MoU signed in June 2023 concerning Cooperation in the Acquisition of Defense Material on the margins of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The ministries also highlights that they have a larger interest in cooperation than merely logistic cooperation. They also have an interest in working together in areas such as defense education and capacity building, maritime security, rule of law, climate change adaption, gender and security, total defense, cyber, and responsible use of emerging and disruptive technologies.

Source: Philstar Global