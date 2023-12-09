WHO recognizes Thailand and Denmark for effort in eliminating trans fat from food industry

World Health Organization (WHO) certified countries that aim to eliminate trans fat from their food industry and Thailand and Denmark were in the top-five lists of having the best-practice policies.

“The effort to eliminate trans fat from the food industry could help reduce risks of people suffering from coronary heart disease. Being recognized by WHO meant our practice policies met the international standards. Therefore, we would continue implementing them for the best benefits of Thai people’s health,” said Dr. Narong Aphikulwanit on behalf of Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Research showed that trans fat intake posts risks to people’s health and is associated with increasing heart disease events and mortality. Trans fat can be found in margarine, artificial cream, and more. It is industrially used in baked and fried foods, pre-packaged snacks, and certain cooking oils and fats that are used at home, in restaurants or in street food.

“Replacing it with healthier oils and fats is cost effective, life-saving, and feasible without changing the taste of food or its cost to the consumer,” according to WHO.

Besides Thailand and Denmark, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and Poland were also in the top lists of the WHO Certification Program for Trans Fat Elimination.

