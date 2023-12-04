11 hikers have been found dead after a volcanic eruption in Indonesia

11 out of 26 hikers reported missing after the eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Marapi have been found dead. This is according to local rescuer Abdul Malik. The volcano, situated on the western part of Sumatra, erupted on Sunday, December 3.

“The situation is grim. Eleven hikers were found lifeless this morning,” said Abdul Malik, emphasizing the severity of the incident.

The bodies of the 11 deceased hikers were discovered near the crater on Monday morning. At the same spot three survivors were found alive but weakened, with burns.

“Some were burned and have been taken to the hospital,” Rudy Rinaldi, head of the local rescue authority, stated.

Out of the 75 hikers in the area during the eruption, 49 managed to descend independently. This left 26 hikers who was reported missing. 14 have now been found, but 12 are still missing.

“Marapi is at its second-highest alert-level. We are doing everything we can to manage the situation and assist those affected,” affirmed Rinaldi.

Mount Marapi currently sits at the second-highest alert level in the Indonesian system, prompting authorities to cordon off a three-kilometer diameter around the volcano. Residents have been provided with masks and advised to stay indoors.

“The eruption is still ongoing. Everything looks gray,” observed Malik, stressing the persistent challenges faced by rescuers.

Source: bt.dk