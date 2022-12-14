Swedish Counsellor of Mission joined Nobel Prize Awards at German European School Singapore

The Counsellor and Deputy head of Mission representing Embassy of Sweden in Singapore, Jenny Egermark, spoke in front of Swedish high school students at the German European School Singapore last week.

The speech touched upon the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 and was followed by an award ceremony in which nominated students were presented with a Nobel Price themselves.

The school stated it immensely appreciates the support it receives from embassy partners and friends and that it is of great value in an international community including over 70 different nationalities and languages.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EmbassyofSwedeninSingapore