Ambassador Björn Häggmark reflects his work in the country during his term

Upon Ambassador Björn Häggmark’s departure from Cambodia, RWI Cambodia made an interview which reflects on the Ambassadors work in the country during his term.

In a recent update, the Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh shares the interview with the following statement:

“It’s a pleasure to share the interview with Ambassador Björn Häggmark that RWI Cambodia made earlier this summer upon the Ambassador’s departure from Cambodia. The interview reflects the Ambassador´s time in Cambodia, Sweden in Cambodia and the impacts of the pandemic in Cambodia, especially the negative consequences for children not accessing school and their right to education.”

The Raoul Wallenberg Institute is named after the Swedish diplomat who saved tens of thousands of Jews and other people at risk in Hungary at the end of World War II. Raoul Wallenberg was a man of outstanding individual courage, humanity, and decisiveness. By the end of the Second World war, the young architect and businessman Raoul Wallenberg saved the lives of tens and thousands of Hungarian Jews by handing out Swedish passports to them. Some estimates suggest that he saved as many as 100 000.

Today the RWI is committed to promoting human rights through education. RWI wants to contribute to a wider understanding of, and respect for, human rights and international humanitarian law. Their vision is to promote just and inclusive societies with the effective realization of human rights for all.

Watch RWICambodia’s interview with outgoing Ambassador Björn Häggmark here