Ambassador Järviaho visited Fiskars porcelain factory in Saraburi

On 9 October 2020 the Finnish Ambassador-Designate Jyri Järviaho and Commercial Adviser Kimmo Pekari visit Fiskars factory in Saraburi, Thailand. The visiting team expressed that the production of Royal Copenhagen porcelain is impressive, with high quality, eye for detail production line, including hand painting.

Fiskars implements sustainable environmental goals in waste management, energy efficiency and solar power. The embassy of Finland thanked Managing Director Niko Piirainen and Finance Director Janne Mylly for introducing the production.