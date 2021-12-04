The first Danish charter flight in 21 months arrive in Phuket

On 28 November, the travel company TUI sent its first charter flight from Copenhagen to Phuket in 21 months, JydskeVestkysten writes.

TUI operates in many countries and not only was the flight the first Danish charter flight from Copenhagen to Phuket since the pandemic paralyzed the world, but it was also the entire TUI Group’s first charter flight to Thailand in almost two years.

Thailand and not least Phuket have for many years been the Danes’ favorite overseas destinations during the winter.

Although Phuket can never be transformed back to what it was 30 years ago when it was a new and exotic destination, Nordic TUI’s product manager for Thailand Pontus Svensson says travelers can look forward to “a more paradisiacal and authentic experience this winter than ever before”. This is partly because many countries have not yet sent travelers to the popular holiday island so the influx of tourists will not be as large as it otherwise was.

Almost all seats on the first flight to Phuket were sold and there are only a few seats on TUI’s departures between Christmas and New year, the company says.