DCCC’s November update on the Royal Danish Consulate in China 

In this month’s update on the Royal Danish Consulate in China from the Danish Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber shares that Consul General Jakob Linulf has participated in several high-level events in November.

Some of his activities included launching and naming of the new Maersk Ship NUUK, the opening of NOVOZYMES’ new Shanghai office, visit and meeting with the Mayor of Xuzhou, briefing on behalf of the Diplomatic Corps at CPPCC Shanghai Committee 2021 meeting, visit to the Baidu Apollo Centre, and not least the meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofoed and Danish business leaders.

Moreover, Consul General Jakob Linulf opened the EU Illustration book exhibition at Shanghai Library where the Consulate donated 3 Danish children’s books.

Regarding Trade Council China, Shanghai’s activities the Chamber shares that during CIIE 2021, the Danish pavilion boasted more than 30 Danish companies, which was the largest ever at the CIIE. Moreover, 10 other Danish companies participated with their own booths at the CIIE, the Chamber writes.

November key points from Innovation Centre Denmark, Shanghai includes:

China’s new Data Laws, including Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) – There will be an upcoming joint event on the implications of the regulatory framework for the Danish-Chinese Research Collaboration.

VR Camp with Venture Cup Denmark – ICDK Shanghai, Seoul, and Bangalore host together with Venture Cup Denmark, a start-up-pitching workshop, allowing early start-ups to meet key stakeholders in foreign markets.

2nd Sino-Danish Child-Friendly Community Forum in Suzhou – In early November, the first Sino-Danish Child-Friendly Community demonstration site was finished in Suzhou – jointly designed by Tongji University and 3XN/GXN.

SDG Landing Pad Project – Through open competition, SMEs will have the opportunities to pitch solutions to the challenges described to potential international partners, and if selected, to a 1-year (digital) Landing Pad Program

Nordic Asian Venture Alliance (NAVA) – ICDK Shanghai is a part of a new project supported by the Danish Industry Foundation aiming to connect Danish and Nordic VCs to East Asian investors and Limited Partners. NAVA will increase funding opportunities for Nordic startups and enhance their scalability in the fast-growing Asian markets.

And lastly, the Chamber updates on Invest in Denmark with the following key points:

International Hydrogen Energy Center under Tsinghua Industrial R&D Institute – IDK Shanghai was invited to deliver an opening speech about the overall PTX development in Denmark for the IHEC in Beijing.

Toward Climate Neutrality – The Supply Chain Development and Diversified Application of Offshore Wind at the North Sea – Speakers from the Danish Wind Export Association enlightened the audience about the evolution of the Danish Wind Value Chain.

Development of the Hemp Industry in China – Together with IDK’s project manager, Dereck, IDK Shanghai was speaking at the conference addressing keynotes on the process of the first investment in the hemp industry from China to Denmark.

