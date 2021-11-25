Sweden looks forward to further engagement in Indonesia’s new capital project

Indonesia will adopt the smart city development concept learned from Swedish experiences and the country has an ambitious plan to build a new capital for Indonesia. A project Sweden is looking forward to further engagement in, Swedish Ambassador to Indonesia Marina Berg said during a webinar of the Sweden-Indonesia Sustainability Partnership Week.

“We look forward to getting further engaged, as the new capital project moves on to the implementation phase,” the Ambassador said, according to Antara News reports.

According to Ambassador Marina Berg, the new capital project has become the first project on the list of collaboration projects in the future and noted, “Since then, we have been in close contact with Bappenas (the National Development Planning Board). We are working on the master plan planned for the new capital,” the Ambassador said.

Moreover, the Ambassador shared that during the visit to Sweden with the National Development Planning (PPN) Minister and Head of the National Development Planning Board (Bappenas), Suharso Monoarfa, they had comprehensively explored the topic of Indonesia’s new capital project and had reviewed what knowledge and information can be gained from the Swedish experience of smart-city development.