Community news / Singapore / Sweden

SWEA invites to exclusive jewelry showcase with Helena Gilmour

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Helena Gilmour will showcase her jewelry collection exclusively for SWEA Singapore. Photo: SWEA Singapore

SWEA Singapore arranges a visit to jewelry-maker, Helena Gilmour’s, home in Singapore on 16 November where Helena will present her jewelry collection.

Participants will be able to view, try and/or buy Helena’s jewelry displayed.

Helena will provide a talk on the ways in which she works, how she creates jewelry and what inspires her in her work with different styles.

Registration: https://singapore.swea.org/events/smyckesvisning-hemma-hos-helena-gilmour/?fbclid=IwAR1b6Tjjs21SZCV0BsiTjDhAV2uFMnN2vJqWWF2GKZpfHfv9VDOefA-QTE8

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sweasg/?ref=py_c&eid=ARCrI_H_d3NZi3y1meNHxGuENXPmVc0lmdZ2r2wK9qd_tZHx8uXWbObc5vVwDHm40jj4gTS1iKR-k1ve

Related posts:

Swea’s 2018 regional AP meeting set the stage for 40 Years Anniversary Enjoy a Green Corridor walk with SWEA Singapore Join SWEA Singapore’s Fika På Stan Join SWEA Singapore for walk and tree top climbing in the Singaporean woods.

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *