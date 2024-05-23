Community news / Denmark / Thailand

Danish book about menstruation translated to Thai

The Danish book “Det Er Bare Blod” or “It’s Just Blood” in English has now been translated to Thai and will be launched in Bangkok on 1 June at Hardcover: The Art Book Shop. The book talks about menstruation and illustrates and describes the process to young girls.

The translation aims to reach a new generation of Thai women and men, who might not know everything about the topic. The author of the book, Louise T. Sjørvad, will be joining the launch in person to talk about her book and sign copies. Interested readers can sign up for free for the book launch here.

“Det Er Bare Blod” won the award for the best non-fiction book of the year by the Libraries of Copenhagen in 2023. The Thai version is published by the Thai publishing house Barefoot Banana, who specialize in high quality children’s picture books.

The Embassy of Denmark in Thailand posted about the launch on their Facebook page and highlighted how sex education is introduced to children from a young age in the Danish school system. The Embassy hopes the book will spark similar open conversations on health, body and gender in Thailand.

