Swedish man arrested for 972 days overstay in Thailand

A 33-year-old Swedish national identified as Mr. Francesco was arrested for overstaying his visa for 972 days in Phuket, Thailand on 22 May 2024. The police became aware of him, as a Phuket resident had posted about him on the “Phuket Residents Seek Help” Facebook group.

The post stated, that the Swedish man had broken into a rental house, where the homeowner had no longer allowed the man to rent. The man had then allegedly threatened to return and kill the homeowner. After seeing the post, the immigration police along with tourist police investigated the man.

The officers went undercover and found the Swede driving in the area. They revealed their identity and invited him for questioning. At first the Swede refused to step out of the car and he also didn’t have his passport with him.

The Swedish national had entered Thailand on a visa for business purposes on 12 February 2020, which allowed him to stay in the country until 23 September 2021. After the arrest he was sent to the inquiry officer at Chalong Police Station.

