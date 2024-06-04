Danish Embassy in Vietnam hosts workshop on offshore wind power

The Danish Embassy in Vietnam co-hosted an event with the administration of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Yesterday, 3 June 2024, to dicuss the development of offshore wind power in the southern part of Vietnam.

At the workshop Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, vice chairman of the provincial administration, stated the importance of the shift towards renewable energy. In this he emphathized that offshore windpower is condidered as one of the key breakthrough solutions.

At the workshop Vietnamese and Danish experts exchanged and discussed viewpoints and challenges one faces when working with offshore wind projects. In the end also discussing how to ensure future the competitiveness and sustainability in offshore wind power projects.

According to Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, vice chairman of the provincial administration thw southern part of Vietnam has great potential when it comes to offshore wind energy.

Many business representatives and investors attened the workshop. Among these were Mr. Stuart Livesey the General Director of Copenhagen Offshore Partners Vietnam.

Source: VOV