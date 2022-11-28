Norwegian jazz trio John Pål Inderberg tours Singapore in December 2022

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore would like you to know that the Norwegian jazz trio John Pål Inderberg is touring Singapore throughout December 2022.

The Embassy describes the trio as being a “paramount and unparalleled facet of the jazz diaspora” and says it “swings, sings and swaggers in a way incomparable.”

The tour program commences on 4 December with a free Jazz Appreciation Talk while concerts are held on 7, 9 and 10 December.

At the Embassy’s Facebook page, the concert held on 10 December at the Gardens by the Bay Exhibition is said to be admission free although a ticket and booking reference is offered: https://www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/en/things-to-do/calendar-of-events/nordic-day.html?fbclid=IwAR3MCHTkp1dZWEcuR-JPRMnORoHnf0gIq9F44yi4T5gLtwm1WwbtCIkDQro

It has not been possible for undersigned to research whether the additional concerts, held at Simply Jazz, Maduro and BluJaz, are admission free, but recommend contacting the respective venues for further information.

