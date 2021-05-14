Denmark calls for a comprehensive national plan on health care in the Philippines

During a virtual press conference on 6 May, when speaking on the topic of diabetes, Ambassador Grete Sillasen recommended to local health authorities to draft what she calls a “comprehensive national plan,” media Business Mirror writes in a recently published article.

Diabetes is a major cause of mortality and morbidity in the Philippines and the Ambassador emphasized that early detection and treatment is vital in fighting the disease. Additionally, it is extremely important to create awareness about this illness, she said.

Danish global pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk is playing a vital role in introducing research and development-based innovative treatment modalities to Filipino patients. The company is at the forefront in the research on diabetes and during the conference, a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist from Novo Nordisk was discussed.

The Ambassador cited that the drug against diabetes could also be of help, as has been studied in over 10,000 Type-2 patients worldwide. It has led to greater reductions in both blood sugar levels and body weight, compared with other commonly used treatments, as well as providing cardiovascular benefits.

Ambassador Grete Sillasen stated that the Nordic kingdom has a “very ambitious and a very good public health-care system” and she would like to see that duplicated in the Philippines.

“We at least should have a thorough knowledge of the disease to treat it,” the Ambassador said and noted the need to strengthen early detection and treatment, especially in children, which is similar to what is being done in Denmark.