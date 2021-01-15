Ambassador Måwe visited EVN-NPT and Hitachi ABB in Bac Ninh

Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Ann Måwe has published a note from her visit to the Hitachi ABB production site and EVN-NPT power station in Bac Ninh province, as follow:

Our main priority for 2021 should be green and climate friendly recovery post COVID-19.

Vietnam is very well situated in this regard both due to the efficient handling of the pandemic and since Vietnam has ambitious plans to mitigate climate change. This is the case not least in the energy sector where Vietnam leads the way in SEA.

Today me and my colleagues visited the Hitachi ABB production facility in Bac Ninh. This company with Swedish roots is world leading on smart, energy- saving solutions for the grid. Exactly what Vietnam needs now to increase the grid capacity in order to absorb energy from booming renewable sources – in particular solar and wind.

I was particularly happy to have a chat with two of the workers at the factory Mr. Phuong and Ms. Nhan. They enjoyed working at the plant because of the safe working environment, good teamwork atmosphere and prospects to develop further skills with the company.

We were also invited by EVN-NPT to visit a power transformer station in Bac Ninh to see and understand how the system works and what the plans are ahead. Board member Mr. Tan briefed us about the potential and challenges with increased renewables; at the same time as securing the stability in the grid and what can be done about it.





