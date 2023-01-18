Community news / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / Iceland / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

EU in Malaysia hosted climate diplomacy forum and discussion on COP27 outcomes

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
The EU Delegation to Malaysia invited environmental sustainability experts to a forum discussing key issues of climate diplomacy. Photo: EU in Malaysia

The European Union in Malaysia has announced to have hosted a discussion between various sustainability experts on key issues of climate diplomacy and how EU and Malaysia can ensure cooperation following the COP27.

The forum served as a closing event for EU’s 2022 climate action activities where the participants discussed the outcomes of COP27 under the theme of “Advancing Sustainability Agenda: The Road Ahead for Malaysia.”

The sustainability experts included Aznifah Ghani, Undersecretary at the Multilateral Economics & Environment Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia, Nadiah Rosli, climate journalist, and Jacqueline Chang, Country Coordinator at the International Urban & Regional Cooperation (IURC).

The forum was moderated by Timo Goosmann, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Malaysia.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EUinMalaysia/?eid=ARBKf5CoIF69Nvv-q3DTIcCyG5hSt6hIuPdbt7WSJ85e2uDgqpmPr-DcWOgkWjceFx37bSs_5B5doIXW

 

 

Related posts:

Paid traineeship positions open for applications for the EU in Malaysia Watch Hungarian movie Búék as part of Europe in Cinema series in Kuala Lumpur Asia-Europe Institute hosts international symposium on ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership EU awards RM2.31 million grant to SUHAKAM to support human rights principles

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *