EU in Malaysia hosted climate diplomacy forum and discussion on COP27 outcomes

The European Union in Malaysia has announced to have hosted a discussion between various sustainability experts on key issues of climate diplomacy and how EU and Malaysia can ensure cooperation following the COP27.

The forum served as a closing event for EU’s 2022 climate action activities where the participants discussed the outcomes of COP27 under the theme of “Advancing Sustainability Agenda: The Road Ahead for Malaysia.”

The sustainability experts included Aznifah Ghani, Undersecretary at the Multilateral Economics & Environment Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia, Nadiah Rosli, climate journalist, and Jacqueline Chang, Country Coordinator at the International Urban & Regional Cooperation (IURC).

The forum was moderated by Timo Goosmann, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Malaysia.

