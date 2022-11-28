Embassy of Finland in Singapore calls for global startups to join the TCC

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore has announced the return of the 4th edition of the Trade and Connectivity Challenge (TCC).

The TCC pursues solutions to address on-the-ground operational needs, and drive partnerships, in the aviation, maritime, land mobility, logistics and trade sector.

The event is organized by Enterprise Singapore and invites global startups to showcase their innovative solutions in key areas such as sustainability, supply chain resilience, transport & mobility and Robotics & Automation.

The Embassy promises attractive cash prizes and the possibility of networking with leading industry experts.

Deadline for applying is 1 March 2023 and you can do so right here: https://tradeandconnectivity.innovation-challenge.sg/en/challenges/4th-edition/pages/timeline-and-guidelines?lang=en&fbclid=IwAR15Uzou3c0bldG638X2Ho2UEz0Rr8zYTnJphDNVtTuSumGhn21MLDJfLcc

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore