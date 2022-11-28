Community news / Finland / Singapore

Embassy of Finland in Singapore calls for global startups to join the TCC

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
If you own an innovative startup in the maritime, aviation, land mobility, logistics or trade sector, you are invited to participate in the TCC. Image: Embassy of Finland in Singapore.

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore has announced the return of the 4th edition of the Trade and Connectivity Challenge (TCC).

The TCC pursues solutions to address on-the-ground operational needs, and drive partnerships, in the aviation, maritime, land mobility, logistics and trade sector.

The event is organized by Enterprise Singapore and invites global startups to showcase their innovative solutions in key areas such as sustainability, supply chain resilience, transport & mobility and Robotics & Automation.

The Embassy promises attractive cash prizes and the possibility of networking with leading industry experts.

Deadline for applying is 1 March 2023 and you can do so right here: https://tradeandconnectivity.innovation-challenge.sg/en/challenges/4th-edition/pages/timeline-and-guidelines?lang=en&fbclid=IwAR15Uzou3c0bldG638X2Ho2UEz0Rr8zYTnJphDNVtTuSumGhn21MLDJfLcc

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore

Related posts:

Medtech innovators invited to Nordic Health Virtual Market Entry Programme Nordic Embassies organizing charity run for sustainable oceans in Singapore Digital edition of Study in Europe drew record high attendees from across ASEAN  This year’s “Nordic Green Talk” on achieving SDG goals

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *