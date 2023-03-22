Stoltenberg issues warning to China

Jens Stoltenberg warned China against supplying lethal weapons to Russia. This happened on Tuesday, March 21, as he presented the annual report to NATO in Brussels.

“We have not seen any evidence that China supplies lethal weapons to Russia, but we have seen signs that this has been a wish on Russia’s part. This seems to be something that has been considered in Beijing by the Chinese authorities,” Stoltenberg said.

He then added, that China should not provide lethal aid to Russia, since that would be supporting an illegal war.

The New York Times wrote on Tuesday, that China has sold drones and drone parts to Russia for more than $12 million since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Source: nrk.no