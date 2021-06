Join FinnCham Hong Kong’s webinar to hear about the opportunities Greater Bay Area offers for Finnish companies on 9 June from 2:00 pm – 3:15 pm.

Greater Bay Area is a growing megalopolis, consisting of nine cities and two special administrative regions in South China.

During the event, participants will also hear the stories of LifaAir and Salli, two Finnish companies operating in the market.

NOTE! The event will be held in Finnish.

Find more information and register here