Finnish ambassadors makes farewell call to Cambodian PM

The outgoing Finnish Ambassador to Cambodia Jyri Järviaho made a farewell to the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. He told the PM, that he had contributed to strengthened cooperations between the countries and had supported socio-economic development in Cambodia during his stay in the country.

He especially highlighted his efforts in fields such as demining, land management and registration and support for social development. He also underlined the need for continuing the cooperations between Finland and Cambodia in fields of education, vocational training, health, trade and the environment.

Prime Minister Manet thanked the ambassador for his presence and contributions in regards to stregtegning bilateral ties. He encouraged the Government of Finland to further work on strengthening corporations in fields of education, trade, health and environment by working alongside the Royal Government of Cambodia.

The ambassador thanked the premier for taking the time and said farewell as his four-year diplomatic mission is coming to an end.

Source: KhmerTimes