Business in Asia / Denmark / Singapore / Transportation, maritime

Maersk experience congestion in Asian port

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Danish container shipping shipping company has begun to face troubles in the ports in the Mediterranean and Asia.The Congestion in the ports are rising. As a result of this the Shipping Company has decided skip two preplanned westbound sailings from China and South Korea. The sailings were planned to depart in early July.

According to Linerlytica Singapore is the latest port in the area to be hit by congestion. Other countries on the list be Linerlytica is China, Dubai, Spain and ports in the U.S.

This is the aftermath of the Houthi attacks near the Suez Canal which has made it increasingly difficult for maritime transport.

Source: The Economic Times India

