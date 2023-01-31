Community news / Finland / Malaysia

Finnish filmmaker Naima Mohamud visited Finland in Kuala Lumpur

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Finnish Amabssador to Malaysia, Sami Leino, and filmmaker, Naima Mohamud. Photo: Finland in Kuala Lumpur

Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur has reported it had the pleasure of receiving a visit from Naima Mohamud, a Finnish director and filmmaker creating friendly and humoristic movies.

Naima met with the Ambassador to discuss Malaysian history and culture and the opportunities the country can offer filmmakers.

Additionally, the Embassy hosted a movie night screening Naima’s first short film “Fatima”. “Fatima” won Best Television Live-Action award at the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival and the main prize of the Children’s Jury at Oberhausen.

The Embassy said children and adults were eager to ask Naima questions about the process of filmmaking and what it takes to bring a movie to life.

Finland in Kuala Lumpur thanked Naima and noted it looks forward experiencing Malaysian influence in Naima’s future movies.

Naima Mohamud is an award-winning director and writer born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and raised in Finland. Naima has studied film in London and Los Angeles.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyKualaLumpur/?eid=ARDpzHWjL3UEydygayqQI6v45PEZ_kqHSlDlUt-XGDjxldq2kFm5g8daP6FJQOqsRfvYFtg_lK4WhRDS

Related posts:

Embassy of Finland visits the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre Finnish and Malaysian Ambassadors meet in Helsinki Embassy of Finland to host Finland-Malaysia Education Leadership Forum Finnish Embassy welcomes new head of mission in Kuala Lumpur

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *