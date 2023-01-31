Finnish filmmaker Naima Mohamud visited Finland in Kuala Lumpur

Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur has reported it had the pleasure of receiving a visit from Naima Mohamud, a Finnish director and filmmaker creating friendly and humoristic movies.

Naima met with the Ambassador to discuss Malaysian history and culture and the opportunities the country can offer filmmakers.

Additionally, the Embassy hosted a movie night screening Naima’s first short film “Fatima”. “Fatima” won Best Television Live-Action award at the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival and the main prize of the Children’s Jury at Oberhausen.

The Embassy said children and adults were eager to ask Naima questions about the process of filmmaking and what it takes to bring a movie to life.

Finland in Kuala Lumpur thanked Naima and noted it looks forward experiencing Malaysian influence in Naima’s future movies.

Naima Mohamud is an award-winning director and writer born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and raised in Finland. Naima has studied film in London and Los Angeles.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyKualaLumpur/?eid=ARDpzHWjL3UEydygayqQI6v45PEZ_kqHSlDlUt-XGDjxldq2kFm5g8daP6FJQOqsRfvYFtg_lK4WhRDS