Norway-Asia Business Summit 2023 open for registration

Do you wish to gain the opportunity to connect, share knowledge and develop new business relationships? Then look no further, as the Norway-Asia Business Summit 2023 is just around the corner.

From 29 November to 1 December, there’s plenty of chances to make your dream come true. The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce has made the summit available to anyone thanks to support, sponsors and the Norwegian Embassy.

The venue will be at Avani + Riverside Bangkok Hotel, and besides the overall conference programme, there’s also going to be a gala dinner on 30 November, which you can join for 5000 baht. But the conference is free!

If you wish to join the conference or dinner, then secure a spot here.