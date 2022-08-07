Denmark / International relations / Philippines / Sweden

Women ambassadors from Nordic countries attended a luncheon by the Philippines new first lady

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos hosts a luncheon at Malacañang Palace for lady ambassadors in the Philippines. (Screenshot from RTVM).

Ambassadors Annika Gunilla Thunborg of Sweden and Grete Sillasen of Denmark attended the luncheon hosted by the first lady of the Philippines, Mrs. Liza Araneta Marco on Wednesday, 3 August 2022 at Malacañang, the Philippines.

In a video posted by the Radio Television Malacañang on Facebook on 5 August, 2022, the first lady addressed the ambassadors for supporting President Marcos’ administration.

“Thank you for supporting my husband’s administration and I hope we get to do this more often,” she said.

The event was Araneta Marco’s first official event as a first lady.

Apart from Sweden and Denmark, there were women ambassadors from other countries including, the United States, South Africa, Papua New Guinea, Austria, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Panama present there.

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

