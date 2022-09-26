EUROCHAM Malaysia attends roundtable discussion

EUROCHAM Malaysia was invited by The Ministry of Human Resources, Department of Trade Union Affairs to attend a roundtable discussion on the proposed amendments of the Trade Union Act 1959 (Act 262) last week.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Mohd Azmi Muhammud the Deputy Director-General and was attended by various significant officials from the Department of Trade Union Affairs and members of EUROCHAM Malaysia.

The objectives of the proposed amendments were divided into three main themes related to workers possibilities of joining the Trade Union, improvement of the provisions of the major principles of Convention 87 – Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize – and the Act’s compliance with the Labour Chapter of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

On its official Facebook page, EUROCHAM Malaysia thanks the Ministry of Human Resources Department of Trade Union Affairs for the invitation and experesses to look forward to future collaborations of providing continuous support and enforcement of Trade Union Act 1959 topics and create awareness through promotional and advocacy programme campaigns.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy