H&M HOME PANTONE collection to highlight power of colors

Sweden’s H&M Home has presented the “H&M Home PANTONE” collection, which will feature interior items such as cushions, sculptural vases, scented candles, etc., in two color palettes; Calm & Soothing and Energy & Joy.

The Calm & Soothing shades include pistachio (2260C), petrol (548C), green (5545C) and mid blue (2178C) bringing about a sense of stability and tranquility.

For Energy & Joy, the four colourways include pink (707C), red (3517C), orange (2027C) and apricot (2022C). Infusing vibrancy and heat, these warmer colors evoke our inner vitality, including love and joy, according to a press release.

“Color is essential for both our home and our senses. No one understands this better than PANTONE, who are the foremost experts on how color can influence how we work and live.”

“The H&M HOME PANTONE collection allows us to highlight how much difference the power of color makes in our day-to-day life, with a selection of modern interior objects to add to one’s home,” says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design & Creative at H&M HOME.

The collection will be available from 26 January 2023 in selected stores and online.

