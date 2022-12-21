H&M removes Justin Bieber related merchandise after he says “I didn’t approve it”

The Canadian artist, Justin Bieber, posted on his Instagram Story on Monday, 19 December 2022 that merchandise featuring his images by the Swedish clothes retailer, H&M, had not received his approval.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” he wrote.

H&M spokesperson shared with Reuters that currently, the company is checking all approval stages with all concerned parties, therefore the “items have been removed from selling.”

