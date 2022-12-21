General news / Sweden

H&M removes Justin Bieber related merchandise after he says “I didn’t approve it”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Canadian artist, Justin Bieber, posted on his Instagram Story on Monday, 19 December 2022 that merchandise featuring his images by the Swedish clothes retailer, H&M, had not received his approval.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” he wrote.

H&M spokesperson shared with Reuters that currently, the company is checking all approval stages with all concerned parties, therefore the “items have been removed from selling.”

Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/justin-bieber-slams-hm-trash-merchandise-featuring-his-image-2022-12-20/

