Explore new opportunities in “Khon Kaen Business Forum 2022”

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) in collaboration with several foreign chambers of commerce is to organize “Khon Kaen Business Forum 2022” on 8 and 9 December 2022 in Khon Kaen province, Thailand.

The two-day event will allow participants to explore new business opportunities, join many activities including panel discussions with various interesting topics on BCG, exhibitions in 3 Zones (Innovative+Creative+Green), an organic market and concerts as well as Multi-Chamber Networking Cocktail.

Plus, the participants will have to choose 1 route to discover and visit whether it is “Agro” or “Smart City.”

The ticket fee is 5,000 baht per person and please note that the sale will end on 2 December 2022.

For joining the forum, please register here.