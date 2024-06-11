Indonesia / Malaysia / Norway

Indonesia & Norwegian foreign ministers discuss recognition of Palestine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Reno Marsudi, said she met her  Norwegian counterpart Espen Bart Eide, as well as Spain’s Jose Manuel Albares and Ireland’s Micheal Martin in light of their recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Reno Marsudi announced more talks in order to get more countries to recognize Palestine as a state, but she didn’t specify which countries she plans to approach. She said, that Indonesia has been calling for a permanent ceasefire, and emphasized how countries across the globe must recognize Palestine in order to stop the war.

“This June, I will be holding talks with several European countries with the same goal in mind,” Marsudi said.

Recently Marsudi attended a ministerial gathering of the Developing-8 or D8 countries in Istanbul, which consist of Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey. The ministers discussed the war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis and they agreed to use their influence to get more countries to recognize Palestinian statehood.

