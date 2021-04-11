International ambassadors share a joint condolence to lost lives in Myanmar protest

On 9 april 2021 the joint statement by ambassadors in Myanmar was released, the statement read:

Two months ago, on February 9, Mya Thwe Thwe Khine was shot while taking cover under a bus shelter during a protest in Naypyidaw. She was 19.

Since then, over 600 civilians have been killed in Myanmar, many of them while protesting for hard-won democratic rights and freedoms. Children were murdered. Thousands of people have been injured or detained just for giving voice to their desire for freedom and democracy.

We are humbled by their courage and dignity. We are united to accompany the grief of their families and friends. We stand together to support the hopes and aspirations of all those who believe in a free, just, peaceful and democratic Myanmar, where the rights and the potential of all people can be fully respected and developed. Violence has to stop, all political detainees must be released and democracy should be restored

Signed by the Ambassadors to Myanmar from Australia; Canada; the Delegation of the EU and European Union Member States with presence in Myanmar: the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden; New Zealand; Norway; the Republic of Korea; Switzerland; the United Kingdom and the United States.