Join seminar on “Succession Planning and Management Development”

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (EuroCham) is to host the fifth session of the HR Management Series: “Succession Planning and Management Development” on 1 December 2022 via Zoom.

Ma. Lourdes Tan-Tuazon, the Management Consultant at HURIS is the seminar’s speaker.

The discussion will focus on Characteristics of Successful Managers, How Successful Managers Grow, “Best in Class” Practices in Succession Planning, and Steps in Developing the Succession Management Program.

For registration inquiries, please contact Kamyr Catapang-Abbagu at kamyr.catapang@eccp.com.