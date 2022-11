The European Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar (EuroCham) in collaboration with EXERA is to host the “9th edition of Security Briefing” on 6 December 2022 from 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM via Zoom.

The event will discuss the recent developments such as various security considerations, and potential implications for business operations under these developments.

For more information, please contact events@eurocham-myanmar.org