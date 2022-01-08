Join the first Nordic After Work of 2022 in Shanghai

Collaborating with the Swedish, Finnish, and Norwegian Chambers, the DCCC welcomes you to the first Nordic After Work of 2022 on 21 January.

About the event, DCCC writes:

At Nordic After Work, you’ll get a chance to meet and catch up with members of the Danish, Swedish, Finnish and Norwegian Chambers. Non-members are also welcome to celebrate the start of 2022 with us.

Our exclusive event will take place at The Showroom Shanghai, a brand new fancy cocktail bar filled with authentic Italian vibes. The ticket includes 3 drinks of your choice (house wine, beer, soft drinks) and 3 classic Italian canapés until 21:30.

Find more information and sign up here