Malaysia and EU signs Free Trade Agreement paving “a promising path”

In a statement released on 3 January, EUROCHAM Malaysia has announced the signing of the EU-Malaysia Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EU-MY PCA) between EU and Malaysia.

EUROCHAM stated the free trade agreements (FTAs) have proven one of the best ways to open up foreign markets for European exporters.

The FTA was signed at the inaugural EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit in Brussels on 14 December 2022 which EUROCHAM said was a significant milestone in the history of the EU-Malaysia bilateral relationship.

EUROCHAM additionally highlighted the agreement lays the foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation in multiple policy areas such as environment, transport, trade and employment.

According to the Chamber, the EU-MY PCA paves a promising path towards recommencing discussions on the EU-Malaysia free trade agreement (MEUFTA).

MEUFTA is a preferential trading agreement expected to facilitate the free movement of goods, services and investments between Malaysia and the EU.

The MEUFTA covers 16 areas spanning over 13 working groups, including market access for goods, services, investments, intellectual property rights and sustainability development.

EUROCHAM encouraged the Malaysian government to officially restart the negotiation phase of the MEUFTA as it will improve business opportunities for all Malaysian industries, increase technology and knowledge exchange as well as significantly increase EU foreign direct investment.

