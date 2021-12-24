IKEA Philippines partners with Mober for e-vehicle delivery service

IKEA Philippines has teamed up with the Filipino technology-logistics company Mober for its last-mile electric vehicle delivery to reduce carbon emissions, PhilStar reports.

The Swedish furniture giant is selling more and more online and Morber will support IKEA’s goal of delivering all orders by electric vehicle by 2030.

The first IKEA store in the Philippines opened at the end of November and it is also IKEA’s largest store to date.

According to IKEA Philippines store manager Georg Platzer, IKEA is working with its transport partners to support the goal and as their “small collaborative start to tackle climate change and clean transport.”

“With the first electric vehicle from Mober for instance, we lower harmful emissions as we deliver home furnishing solutions from our store to the customers’ homes,” Georg Platzer said.

Speaking on the matter, Corinna Schuler, director of sustainability and corporate communication for IKEA Southeast Asia, said, “We are excited to be working alongside like-minded suppliers and transport partners like Mober. Together, we can lower harmful emissions while offering IKEA customers the convenience of home delivery.”

“This is a great example of the kind of collaborative action needed to tackle climate change,” she added.

According to the CEO and founder of Mober Dennis Ng, their goal for their new electric van fleet is to reduce carbon emissions. “We are delighted to be collaborating with retail giants like IKEA that are as committed to the reduction of carbon emissions as we are,” he said.

“We look forward to serving the company’s customers with the same level of professionalism and efficiency that we are known for,” he added.