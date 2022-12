SWEA Singapore’s Lucia Choir visits the Norwegian Seamen’s Church Singapore on 3rd Advent Sunday.

Having a Lucia Choir visiting the Seamen’s Church is a long and proud tradition of which the Church has shared a photograph dating back to 1969.

The Choir is led by Annelie Nikou and prior to the concert it will be possible to buy Lucia Cats and waffles.

Source and program: https://www.facebook.com/sjomannskirken.singapore/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel