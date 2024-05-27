Norwegian official hopes to strengthen ties with China

Tore O. Sandvik the state secretary of Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said, that Norway hopes to strengthen collaborations in areas of shipbuilding, fisheries and green transition. He said it in an interview with the China Global Television Network (CGTN) in Shanghai.

Sandvik especially highlighted how Norway is an energy nation and one of the main exporters of oil and gas to Europe, but also green energy in terms of offshore wind.

He also mentioned, that China is the biggest shipbuilder in the world and that the long coastline in Norway gives great advantages to develop the country’s maritime sector. Furthermore, he spoke on the great popularity of Norwegian salmon in China and possibilities of expanding fish export.

His visit in China also included a visit to the Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai. He told the press, that he was very impressed by the high-quantity production of 100 cars in a single hour. He added, that Norway is a leading country for adapting to EV’s as almost 90 percent of the new car sales in Norway are EVs.

2024 marks the 70th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties with Norway and China, and therefore a fitting year for the Norwegian official to visit China.

Source: bastillepost.com