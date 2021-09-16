The Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong invites you to Reimagine leadership, productivity, and the workplace at The Economist Events [email protected] Asia on 18-21 September.

This event will bring together 1,500 business leaders from across the Asia Pacific to discuss and debate the new world of work. With insights from the world’s most respected corporations, you will be able to hear about recent experiences of transformative work experiments and debate with your peers what innovations are here to stay.

With 4 days of discussions, debates, high-profile interviews, and in-person gatherings, you will be able to hear from the business, people, and technology leaders that are driving their organization’s growth.

Find more information and sign up here