Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong invites to a webinar series

The Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao invites to a Webinar series: Future is Made in Finland taking place 14 October 2020.

The invitation said:

Join us in exploring the future in seven amazing episodes illuminating the ways how the globe is changing and challenged, and how science in one of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems in Finland is taking us through the challenges – to the future. To a better future, a safer future, and a more sustainable future. Your future?

Episode I explores Finland as the place to study, research and work with our key strengths: digital transformation, entrepreneurship, diversity and co-creation.

Episode I: Future is Made in Finland – want to be part of it?

14 October 2020 at HKT 17:00.

