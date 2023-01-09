Community news / Singapore / Sweden

SWEA Singapore announces new edition of SWEA Professional e-Forum event

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Join the popular SWEA Professionals e-Forum. Image: SWEA Singapore

SWEA Singapore has announced the SWEA Professionals e-Forum taking place on 12 January.

The event is a replay of November month’s edition of the SWEA Professionals e-Forum and offers networking and speed coaching led by consultant Jessica Hill of Hill Holm Coaching & Consulting AB.

All SWEA members and SWEA professional groups are welcome.

Registration: https://swea.org/

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sweasg/?ref=py_c&eid=ARCrI_H_d3NZi3y1meNHxGuENXPmVc0lmdZ2r2wK9qd_tZHx8uXWbObc5vVwDHm40jj4gTS1iKR-k1ve

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

