Norway and Vietnam discuss developing offshore wind power and marine spatial planning

The Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) recently organized a workshop to discuss the developing offshore wind power and marine spatial planning toward the blue economy on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

The workshop received collaboration from the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment as well.

According to Vietnam Plus, several key agencies related to marine spatial development in Vietnam attended the workshop which included the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), the World Bank, the Foundation for Scientific and Industrial Research (SINTEF) of Norway, embassies, international organizations.

It was the opportunity for Vietnam to gain more information and knowledge about fields from international experiences.

Norway is committed to working with partners in Vietnam to promote sustainable green growth, protect the marine environment and support energy transition in Vietnam, said Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken.

She stressed that marine spatial planning will help the ocean to be managed sustainably, and play an important role in realizing a shared vision of a green future.

