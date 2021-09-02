Study In Norway Webinar – part of Study in Europe Higher Education Fair 2021

As part of the second digital edition of the annual higher education fair, Study in Europe 2021, the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore invites you to join their upcoming webinar on 25 September.

The Study in Norway webinar aims to connect undergraduate and post-graduate students in Singapore and around the region, providing them access to information about living in Norway, education institutions, the application process, and student life, among other things. Norway can offer study life balance and an experience out of the ordinary!

Norway has 10 universities (in total over 40 institutions for higher education) with more than 7000 different Degree programs and more than 250 Master’s programs and several Bachelor’s degrees.

All institutions have a large number of courses taught in English and most Ph.D. programs are also in English. Norwegian universities and university colleges do not charge tuition fees for international students, but some private institutions do. Most Norwegian institutions have various bilateral agreements with foreign institutions of higher education regarding different scholarships.

Find more information and sign up for the Study in Norway webinar here