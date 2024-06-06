Sponsored content

Vietnam congratulates Denmark on Constitution Day

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

President of Vietnam To Lam congratulated the Danish King Frederik X of Denmark on the occasion of Denmark’s Constitution Day on 5 June 2024.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and the Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man congratulated the Speaker of the Danish Parliament Søren Gade.

Lastly, the Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh sent greeting to the Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Source: Vietnamplus

