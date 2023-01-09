Community news / Singapore / Sweden

SWEA Singapore has got you activity-covered for January; Become a SUP’er

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Standup paddleboarding (SUP) is a water sport born from surfing with roots in Hawaii. The sport was documented in a 2013 report identifying SUP as the outdoor sporting activity with the most first-time participants in the United States that year. Photo: SWEA Singapore

As one of the many activities SWEA Singapore has announced taking place throughout January, the organisation now includes the month of February with an invite to a Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) experience on 8 February at the OLA Beach Club Sentosa.

A SUP instructor will see that you learn the basics of paddleboarding in the surroundings of a serene lagoon.

SWEA sets a limit of 5 attendees per group per hour and interested should register within 25 January.

Register via the SWEA Singapore website: https://singapore.swea.org/events/stand-up-paddelboard-sentosa-2/?fbclid=IwAR0Ei9UnF6Z7shB5NFEs-XP5pIIgYnV0n8ggIJMXbJNhtprjwAlxiOQIrvU

Additionally, SWEA has a vast array of activities planned out including the opportunity of mastering the sacred techniques of sourdough baking on 16 January, a beachfront walk around Sentosa Cove and Tanjong Beach on 17 January and a coffee banter at Carrotsticks and Cravings on 31 January.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sweasg/?ref=py_c&eid=ARCrI_H_d3NZi3y1meNHxGuENXPmVc0lmdZ2r2wK9qd_tZHx8uXWbObc5vVwDHm40jj4gTS1iKR-k1ve

Related posts:

Swea’s 2018 regional AP meeting set the stage for 40 Years Anniversary SWEA member celebrated Swedish Lucia tradition at flower dome, Singapore SWEA invites to exclusive jewelry showcase with Helena Gilmour SWEA Singapore announces new edition of SWEA Professional e-Forum event

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *