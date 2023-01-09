SWEA Singapore has got you activity-covered for January; Become a SUP’er

As one of the many activities SWEA Singapore has announced taking place throughout January, the organisation now includes the month of February with an invite to a Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) experience on 8 February at the OLA Beach Club Sentosa.

A SUP instructor will see that you learn the basics of paddleboarding in the surroundings of a serene lagoon.

SWEA sets a limit of 5 attendees per group per hour and interested should register within 25 January.

Register via the SWEA Singapore website: https://singapore.swea.org/events/stand-up-paddelboard-sentosa-2/?fbclid=IwAR0Ei9UnF6Z7shB5NFEs-XP5pIIgYnV0n8ggIJMXbJNhtprjwAlxiOQIrvU

Additionally, SWEA has a vast array of activities planned out including the opportunity of mastering the sacred techniques of sourdough baking on 16 January, a beachfront walk around Sentosa Cove and Tanjong Beach on 17 January and a coffee banter at Carrotsticks and Cravings on 31 January.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sweasg/?ref=py_c&eid=ARCrI_H_d3NZi3y1meNHxGuENXPmVc0lmdZ2r2wK9qd_tZHx8uXWbObc5vVwDHm40jj4gTS1iKR-k1ve