Swedish embassy in Cambodia encourages Swedish abroad to stay connected

Various countries in South East Asia started tightening regulations from late March 2020. The Swedish embassy in Phnom Penh encourages Swedish abroad / travelers to stay connected online in hope to assist anyone in need.

“Since the ongoing crisis caused by the new Coronavirus covid-19 has led to the airlines canceling departures from and to Cambodia. If you fail to find travel opportunity, please contact the embassy. It gives us a better picture of needs and what action can be taken. Best is if you send e-mail to the following address: ambassaden.phnom-penh@gov.se

The embassy updated travel information at swedenabroad.com on 1 April 2020.

Please download the UD Resklar app and allow notifications to receive the latest information update on your phone.

Currently air traffic between Phnom Penh and Bangkok had stopped. When traffic may resume is unknown. The relief in transit visa requirements in Thailand during flight that have also ceased for some time.

The embassy urges travellers to contact travel agencies and airlines which flights are planned to take place and rules for transit or entry.

Currently, travel via Kuala Lumpur, Seoul and Tokyo are possible, but accessible locations,transit regulations and the opportunity to fly on to Sweden are vary.

For travel to Copenhagen / Kastrup with continued travel to Sweden, the embassy can issue certificates under certain conditions. Please contact the embassy if such certificate is needed.

For more information about entry rules in Cambodia, closed borders etc go to travel information on the embassy website https://www.swedenabroad.se/sv/om-utlandet-för-svenska-medborgare/kambodja/

If you stay in Cambodia, please sign up for the Swedish list via the app or embassy website. And don’t forget to unsubscribe if you left Cambodia. Thank you”