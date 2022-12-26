General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish man charged for carrying gun and taking illegal drugs in Pattaya

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo by สยามชล นิวส์.

A 43-year-old Swedish man was arrested yesterday, 25 December 2022 on Pattaya Beach for possession of crystal meth and a loaded gun,and taking illegal drugs.

According to The Thaiger, the Pattaya police were suspicious of the foreign man’s backpacks before finding a Colt Defender .380 gun and a bag of crystal meth.

In addition, a report said that he was tested positive for an unconfirmed drug.

The Swedish man has now been charged with carrying a gun in public, possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, and taking illegal drugs.

It only has been a week before his case as he entered Thailand on 18 December 2022.

