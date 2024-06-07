Thai PM encourages private sector to broadcast Euro cup

Thailands Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced at a press conference, that he was excited about the European Football Championship 2024 and encouraged the private sector to arrange public viewing.

The press conference was held in the Government House along with the Chairman of Summit Footwear as the licensee for the live broadcast. Furthermore, the Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand and sponsors including Bangkok Airways, PTT and Airports of Thailand.

Srettha highlighted, that football is a very popular sport among Thai people.

“The government believes that the over 60 million Thai people have the right to watch the world-class competition, which is something that this government considers important,” Srettha added.

He underlined, that the government has taken the lead in inviting the private sector to support the live broadcast, but that it will take place without using any government funds. The PM expects the live broadcast to increase the audience’s happiness whilst also attracting an audience in restaurants and sports bar.

The Chaiman of Aerosoft, the company that became the licensee for the live broadcast of the Euro 2020 tournament, is very supportive of Srettha’s announcement. He considers the tournament important for Thailand’s tourism, as it coincides with the European summer break. Therefore, Thailand could potentially miss out on the football-loving tourists by not showing the championship.

Source: Khaosodenglish.com